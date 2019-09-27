Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 13 0.65 6.63M 1.09 13.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 50,726,855.39% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.