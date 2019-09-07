Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.92 N/A 0.62 20.78 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is presently more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders are 1.36%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.