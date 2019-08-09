Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.99 N/A 0.62 20.78 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.83 N/A 1.12 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 11.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.