Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Evercore Inc. 88 1.77 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 93% of Evercore Inc. shares. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.