Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) Comparison side by side

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.34 N/A 1.22 11.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 4.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.