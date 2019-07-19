Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.45 N/A -0.21 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.26 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Competitively, 9.13% are THL Credit Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.