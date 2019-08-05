Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.77
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Puyi Inc.
