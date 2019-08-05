Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.77 N/A 0.62 20.78 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Puyi Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Puyi Inc.