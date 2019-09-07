Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Contrasting side by side

Since Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.92 N/A 0.62 20.78 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.92 N/A 3.01 16.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is currently more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -13.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 77.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.