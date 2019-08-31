Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.14 N/A 0.62 20.78 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.07 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.