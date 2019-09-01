Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.14 N/A 0.62 20.78 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.09 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 20.55% and its average target price is $106.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.