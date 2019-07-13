Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s peers.
Dividends
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s peers beat Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
