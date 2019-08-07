Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.80 N/A 0.62 20.78 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.28 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.