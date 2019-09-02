Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Contrasting side by side

Since Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.09 N/A 0.62 20.78 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.40 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 5.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 8 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.