Eaton Vance Management Upped Minerals Technologies (MTX) Holding by $974,458 as Market Valuation Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Advisors Preferred Has Upped Holding by $826,472

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 16,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 124,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 107,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 183,319 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $107,375 activity. DIETRICH DOUGLAS T also bought $71,984 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares. Deans Alison Ann bought $23,663 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) on Thursday, March 14.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 67,392 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $376.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,962 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition of Sivomatic Holding B.V. – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Signs Agreement with Century Pulp & Paper to Install and Operate a 45000 Metric Ton Per Year Satellite PCC Plant in India – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Management LP has invested 0.9% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 58 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Eaton Vance Management holds 124,564 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 437,574 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Citigroup accumulated 7,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.09% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Ltd holds 8,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 165,500 are held by Skyline Asset Limited Partnership. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 0.02% or 1.13M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 54,195 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,801 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 226,638 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 25,985 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La reported 52,620 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 973,521 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 2.99% or 155,310 shares. Glovista Invests Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,035 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.69 million shares. Moreover, Sterneck Limited Liability Corp has 1.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,642 shares. Holderness Invests stated it has 2.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legal General Group Plc holds 0.86% or 25.34 million shares. Paloma Management Company stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.