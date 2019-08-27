Eaton Vance Management Upped By $891,770 Its Sensient Technologies (SXT) Position; Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 91.57% above currents $2.61 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WPRT in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, March 20. See Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) latest ratings:

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Lake Street Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Eaton Vance Management increased Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 13,310 shares as Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT)’s stock declined 3.30%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 81,748 shares with $5.54M value, up from 68,438 last quarter. Sensient Technologies Corp now has $2.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 47,966 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 14/03/2018 – SENSIENT TO OPERATE AS SENSIENT NATURAL COLORS PERU AFTER CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M

Eaton Vance Management decreased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 361,798 shares to 2.25M valued at $182.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 12,867 shares and now owns 2.28M shares. Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 116,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 75,376 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 156,325 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 58,300 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 397,743 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 64,616 shares. Northern Tru invested in 986,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 25,500 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) or 3,698 shares. 57,884 were reported by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Company has 0% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 7,226 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 68 shares. Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.33% or 414,533 shares in its portfolio.

It closed at $2.61 lastly. It is down 18.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $350.64 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Mgmt New York holds 1.16M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Everett Harris & Commerce Ca reported 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability reported 13,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 25,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 10,000 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company holds 16,289 shares. Grace & White Inc accumulated 0.76% or 2.08M shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 16,588 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 298,494 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Manatuck Hill Llc stated it has 1.41% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).