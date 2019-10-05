Eaton Vance Management Upped By $1.29 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Coeur Mining (CDE) Shorts Increased By 34.98%

Eaton Vance Management increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 30.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 27,551 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 116,621 shares with $5.57 million value, up from 89,070 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $54.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) had an increase of 34.98% in short interest. CDE's SI was 14.29M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 34.98% from 10.59 million shares previously. With 4.45M avg volume, 3 days are for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)'s short sellers to cover CDE's short positions. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 4.06M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Coeur Mining, Lannett, and McDermott International Slumped Today – The Motley Fool" on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Shares of Coeur Mining Climbed 19% in August – The Motley Fool" published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Coeur Mining, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Amalgamated Bancshares has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 29,975 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc reported 11,000 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Fosun Intl Ltd invested in 0.05% or 162,500 shares. Swiss Bank owns 378,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 100,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 208,100 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23. Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Friday, May 31. THOMPSON J KENNETH also bought $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Among 4 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coeur Mining has $7.8000 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $6.01’s average target is 17.38% above currents $5.12 stock price. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 7. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 9. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $6900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 20.53% above currents $51.34 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by TD Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 27.