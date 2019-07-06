Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Multi Color (LABL) Holding by $3.72 Million; Market Value Rose; Element Capital Management Upped Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Value Declined

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 75,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,285 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 262,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 648.23% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 246.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 21,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,584 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 8,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 247,813 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,618 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 26,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.28M shares. Vanguard holds 864,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 77,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 18,668 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 5,558 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 19 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL).

Analysts await Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 12.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LABL’s profit will be $19.10M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Multi-Color Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 3,460 shares to 36,351 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 579,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,667 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

