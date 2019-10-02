Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $430,780

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 25,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 473,643 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.76 million, down from 498,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $264.3. About 814,100 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $163.4. About 307,545 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,837 shares to 228,527 shares, valued at $79.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 121,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,884 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 4,385 shares. Tiemann, a California-based fund reported 2,092 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 5,488 shares stake. Baxter Bros invested in 86,021 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 138,399 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 50,375 shares. 23,274 were accumulated by Ghp Inv Advsr. Coatue Llc has invested 2.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 53,336 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Conning reported 4,372 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 1.69% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.25 million shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc reported 2,851 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jane Street Grp Limited Com holds 0% or 8,495 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.