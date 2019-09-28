Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Brunswick (BC) Stake By $5.92 Million; Nortech Systems (NSYS) Sentiment Is 0.25

Eaton Vance Management decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 38.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 131,629 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 208,795 shares with $9.58M value, down from 340,424 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 347,196 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%

Nortech Systems Inc (NSYS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 1 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold stakes in Nortech Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 49,061 shares, down from 62,117 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nortech Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86 million for 13.07 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 606,252 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 9,500 shares. Capital Limited Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1,401 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 252,726 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 879,140 shares. Aurora Counsel has invested 0.91% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 332,657 were reported by Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Dupont Management Corporation accumulated 56,533 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Somerset holds 8,548 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0.17% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 2,756 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Alberta Invest Management holds 23,400 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 13.55% above currents $51.74 stock price. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Eaton Vance Management increased Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 211,569 shares to 255,338 valued at $32.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Valvoline Inc stake by 370,932 shares and now owns 817,139 shares. Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) was raised too.

The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2,201 shares traded. Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) has risen 2.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.71 million. The firm provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies.