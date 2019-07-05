Eaton Vance Management Raised Its Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Market Valuation Rose; Telemus Capital Has Lifted New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $1.95 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 121,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 583,965 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 462,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 1.92 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 12,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,684 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 128,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 37,722 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22. The insider Saltzman David bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,140 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 82,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97 million shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 0.01% or 60,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 326,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 85,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 4.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Rafferty Asset Management Llc invested in 80,966 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 7,580 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 355,343 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 49,818 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 148,765 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 258,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fca Tx has 0.07% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cambridge Invest Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 280,840 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $32.71 million activity. Shares for $45,212 were sold by BICKHAM W BRADLEY on Thursday, January 17. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. had sold 440,000 shares worth $32.60 million on Tuesday, June 11.