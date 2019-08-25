Eaton Vance Management Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $9.40 Million; Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) by $1.65 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 35,518 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 73,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 317,672 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66 million, up from 243,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Com owns 2.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 845,038 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 919 shares. 1,088 are held by Shine Invest Advisory. 6,748 were reported by Scotia Cap. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capwealth Limited Liability Company has 55,221 shares. Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.68% or 340,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,494 shares. Argent Ltd Llc holds 1.89% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 404,344 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.24% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 31,835 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 5,819 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,931 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company owns 13,470 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.42% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 166,276 shares to 837,995 shares, valued at $48.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 952,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 982,400 shares to 776,700 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 188,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,945 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).