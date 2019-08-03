Eaton Vance Management Raised Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Ctrip Co (CTRP) Position By $6.15 Billion

Eaton Vance Management increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 20,831 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 1.03M shares with $203.15 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Ctrip Co (CTRP) stake by 61.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 140,699 shares as Ctrip Co (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 87,500 shares with $3.82 billion value, down from 228,199 last quarter. Ctrip Co now has $20.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C

Eaton Vance Management decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 109,171 shares to 357,860 valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 2,329 shares and now owns 13,414 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,915 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. Bar Harbor Trust accumulated 5.84% or 53,228 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.14% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Somerville Kurt F has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,050 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 87,785 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.8% or 46,920 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 986,394 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Teachers Annuity Association Of America has 408,632 shares for 7.14% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation invested in 407,468 shares. Grassi Management has 1.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 7,495 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.01% or 20,872 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 47.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.