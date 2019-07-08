Eaton Vance Management Raised Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Raised Holding

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 5,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 77,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 9.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 12,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,562 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33 million, up from 490,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 193,945 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 2.58% or 128,063 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers owns 10,393 shares. First Retail Bank holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,445 shares. Essex Company Llc has 93,818 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Blackrock has 2.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 498.90M shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 9,811 shares. Capital Interest accumulated 95.92M shares or 4.86% of the stock. 67,872 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Llc. Ssi Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advsr has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Fincl Services Incorporated owns 64,125 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Guardian Com has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 970,568 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,125 shares to 16,959 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Give Up on GameStop – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,025 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $270.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 172,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Finergy Solutions, Avantek – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Boston Marks Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Accompass Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity.