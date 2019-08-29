Eaton Vance Management Raised By $10.32 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding; Unitil (UTL)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Unitil Corp (UTL) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 65 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 43 cut down and sold positions in Unitil Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 9.27 million shares, up from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Unitil Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 44 New Position: 21.

Eaton Vance Management increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 63.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 219,544 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 567,291 shares with $27.01 million value, up from 347,747 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.39. About 162,581 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -3.75% below currents $50.39 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 20,802 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 67,596 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc has 6,608 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 0.01% or 360 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 278,952 shares. Brandywine Global Investment has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 16,430 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 521,376 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 2,629 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 472,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 40,464 shares.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 12,957 shares to 3.66 million valued at $121.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 51,806 shares and now owns 711,050 shares. Performance Food Group Co was reduced too.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $897.98 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 25,836 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation for 237,731 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 384,369 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 197,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 171,635 shares.