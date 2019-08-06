Eaton Vance Management Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Upped by $54.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Retail Opportunity I (ROIC) Stock Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity I (ROIC) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 106,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 854,995 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 514,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.62 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retail Opportunity Investments Holds the Course With Strategic Divestments – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia: Put This Recession-Resistant Company On Your Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Stock Rose 10% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Use These 3 Metrics To Find Stocks That Will Outperform The Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 24, 2017.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares to 441,942 shares, valued at $35.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $31.99M for 15.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verity Asset Management has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,967 shares. Renaissance Gp Inc Lc holds 1.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 246,834 shares. 61,754 were reported by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co. Rowland Company Inv Counsel Adv has 1,553 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 93,498 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 391,509 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 279,700 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 12,367 shares. Capital Investors holds 0.64% or 19.02 million shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,182 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 118,210 shares. Aspen Mngmt reported 4,361 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chip Stocks Hit Record High on Blowout Earnings: 4 Winners – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. The insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,582 shares to 126,044 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 188,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).