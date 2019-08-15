Eaton Vance Management Position in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Citigroup Holding in Illumina (Put) (ILMN) Cut by $55.24 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 53,771 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 56,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $199.07. About 818,471 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (ILMN) by 89.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 178,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 199,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $285.42. About 521,390 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,566 are held by First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 17,065 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Management reported 1,380 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 13,657 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.59% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ftb holds 0% or 216 shares. 112 are held by Security. Brinker Cap Inc has 2,377 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 206,110 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.11% or 2.06 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.70M shares. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Advsrs LP invested in 642,650 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Duncker Streett reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 22,024 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 675,742 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 27,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills State Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 300 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,955 shares. 2,261 are held by Zeke Advisors. Pdts Ltd Liability invested in 0.53% or 30,003 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 41,415 shares. Sivik Limited Liability Co reported 12,500 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 306,502 are held by Macquarie Ltd. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 83,414 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 16,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 7,800 shares.