Eaton Vance Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $61.51 Million; First Hawaiian Bank Has Cut Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (HBAN) Stake by $417,276

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 554,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.36M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594.81M, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 4.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (HBAN) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 34,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 42,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 77,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 7.82 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 34,605 shares to 36,079 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (PFF).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 55,300 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc has 892,931 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park Avenue Secs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Natixis reported 961,262 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.27% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 5.50 million shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 251,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,073 shares. 38,085 are owned by Delphi Ma. Meeder Asset accumulated 26,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 2.29 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 3.71M shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 9,409 shares stake. Victory Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 51,400 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Ma owns 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13.70M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt invested in 68,000 shares or 2.76% of the stock. 51,230 are owned by Motco. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company owns 8,886 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clark Management Gp reported 6,853 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,933 shares. Miller Mngmt LP accumulated 3,523 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 623,894 shares. Voloridge Lc reported 459,816 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Cap has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 50,482 were reported by Independent Investors. Ls Ltd holds 1.22% or 176,155 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.05 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 8.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 200,022 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $244.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 394,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 32.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.