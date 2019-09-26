Eaton Vance Management Position in Cohen & Steers (CNS) Has Trimmed by $9.69 Million; Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Position by $21.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 36.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 190,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 331,410 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.05M, down from 521,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 70,457 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 3.11 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – PETROS’S MENDES: NEW BOARD BRINGS POSITIVE EXPECTATIONS FOR BRF; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades BRF To ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID CONSENSUS NAME FOR BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 05/03/2018 – BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF APPROVES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO VOTE ON BOARD OVERHAUL ON APRIL 26 -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS HIS PENÍNSULA INVESTMENT VEHICLE IS ‘LONG TERM INVESTOR’ IN BRF; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MAGGI: FEDERAL POLICE PROBE SHOWED PROBLEMS IN BRF; 05/03/2018 – BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 22/05/2018 – BRF SAYS IN STATEMENT BRAZIL OPS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID PROTESTS; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.02 million for 121.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.77 million shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $135.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CNS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,074 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 232,681 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 25,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston has 0.27% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 110,206 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 9,011 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,900 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 24,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,155 shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 10,600 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% or 161,384 shares. Jefferies Ltd Com invested in 0% or 4,837 shares.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.