Eaton Vance Management Maintains Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML); Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $7.71 Million; Share Value Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 8,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,905 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 20,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.83. About 294,366 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 929,094 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,482 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bankshares owns 2,847 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Independent Inc stated it has 32,110 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 0.03% or 7,437 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 37,865 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Advisors has invested 1.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,670 are held by Brinker Capital Inc. Moreover, Bender Robert & Assocs has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J And holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,152 shares. Axa holds 0.5% or 332,615 shares. Sit Inv owns 43,910 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Incorporated holds 1.93% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Sky Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,893 were reported by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora.