Eaton Vance Management Maintains Holding in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS); Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Hess (HES) Position by $21.42 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 340,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 547,062 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.78M, down from 887,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 2.53M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 18,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 76,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 58,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 138,098 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,790 shares to 214,739 shares, valued at $58.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 50,296 shares to 296,647 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 184,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 455,152 shares. Cibc Ww Corp invested in 0.02% or 44,295 shares. Moreover, Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ent Financial Serv has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 243 shares. Investors has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.25% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 167,587 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fil stated it has 491,682 shares. 403,800 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. 51,965 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,201 shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Gru LP has invested 0.39% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).