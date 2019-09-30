Eaton Vance Management Lowered Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $10.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holder Harber Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 175.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 150,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 236,005 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, up from 85,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 181,412 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 84.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 236,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 43,866 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 279,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.13 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.89 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 12,430 shares to 24,828 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

