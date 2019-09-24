Eaton Vance Management Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Shares Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined While Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 108,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 833,006 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.00 million, down from 941,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 2.04 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 6.83 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank Target Cut 2.8% to A$70/Share by Morgan Stanley; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 33,918 shares to 355,821 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 11,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 913,385 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $41.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.