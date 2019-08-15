Eaton Vance Management Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Position by $6.91 Million; Share Value Rose; Oldfield Partners Llp Decreased Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 8.17 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 36,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.69 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $599.70M for 19.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $50.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Prop. by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

