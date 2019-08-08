Eaton Vance Management Lifted Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 8,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 96,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 87,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 274,607 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 7.00 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,582 shares to 126,044 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 87,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,933 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 171 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 68,089 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na invested in 0.03% or 1,752 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,350 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Washington has 0.24% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 2.04M are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone invested in 923 shares. Schulhoff & Company Inc holds 2,903 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group has 0.15% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.58% or 5,202 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp has 36,557 shares. Arrow Corporation invested in 817 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.