Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Broad Run Investment Management Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $11.51 Million as Shares Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 481.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 1.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.44 million, up from 367,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 86,006 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co holds 0.07% or 19,300 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 296,356 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Plc invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Illinois-based Cna Fin has invested 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). City Fl accumulated 31,829 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0.07% stake. The Connecticut-based Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sit Invest Associate holds 0.01% or 5,025 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 32,096 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Forbes J M & Company Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,612 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.08% or 157,761 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 6,260 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 32,649 shares to 119,890 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,522 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability accumulated 8,295 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 18,525 shares. Ulysses Llc reported 2.56% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,714 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 88,604 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge owns 66,630 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication accumulated 42.21M shares. Scotia Capital owns 586,359 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 389,087 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 11,305 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 514,382 shares. American Money Mgmt Ltd Co reported 35,954 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Llc stated it has 1.42M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

