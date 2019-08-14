Eaton Vance Management Increases Holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC); Schooner Capital Has Cut Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $12.06 Million; Market Value Declined

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 113.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 36,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 68,311 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 301,509 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Trust Investment Advisors holds 1.19% or 28,415 shares in its portfolio. 71,654 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James Assoc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 2.09 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 79,287 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Schroder Inv Management Group holds 0% or 35,396 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited holds 87,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 665,100 are owned by Axa. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Northern Trust Corp invested in 3.42M shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Manufacturers Life The reported 278,350 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited, a New York-based fund reported 900 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 79,926 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $56.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,418 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs, New York-based fund reported 529,025 shares. Leuthold Gru, a Minnesota-based fund reported 147,717 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,758 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) or 18,818 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 17,900 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Moreover, Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). C World Wide Group Inc A S has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Thompson Inc owns 15,660 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 3,475 shares stake. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 11,512 shares. Sei Invests Co has invested 0.05% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.01% or 15,583 shares.