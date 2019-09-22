LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG PART CERT ORDINA (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. LDSVF’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 3,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG PART CERT ORDINA (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s short sellers to cover LDSVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.04% or $147.75 during the last trading session, reaching $7080.75. About 1 shares traded. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 2217.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 222,370 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 232,397 shares with $50.20 million value, up from 10,027 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 350,279 shares traded or 69.06% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.08 billion. The firm sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, WhitmanÂ’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and PangburnÂ’s brand names. It has a 3.67 P/E ratio.

Eaton Vance Management decreased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 43,271 shares to 415,081 valued at $36.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 25,294 shares and now owns 473,643 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.55% above currents $258.32 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

