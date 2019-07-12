Eaton Vance Management Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Upped by $10.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 98,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 945,541 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.80M, up from 846,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 941,842 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 2.96 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,700 shares to 889,997 shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,885 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

