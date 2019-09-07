Eaton Vance Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Boosted by $5.38 Million; Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Holding Has Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 15,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 191,057 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 175,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 1.68 million shares traded or 171.16% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 24/05/2018 – PIMCO HIRES GRAHAM HONDA AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF TALENT ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Honda Motor 7267.T -2017/18 parent results; 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY Rev Y15.36T Vs Y14.00T; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 14/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION-PROBE SHOWS TAKATA COLLUDED WITH MOTOR SAFETY PRODUCT SUPPLIERS ON TENDERS FOR HONDA CIVIC,HONDA CRV,BMW,TOYOTA YARIS VEHICLES; 12/03/2018 – Inhabitat: Honda’s tiny urban EV could be available to order next year; 03/04/2018 – American Honda Posts March Sales Increase as Balanced Sales of Cars and Trucks Propel Honda and Acura; 14/04/2018 – Honda sees the Indian two-wheeler market to have higher potential than ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia which have almost matured; 27/04/2018 – HONDA ASSUMES AVERAGE DOLLAR RATE OF 105 YEN IN FY2018/19 VS 111 YEN IN 2017/18

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 15,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 341,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.66M, up from 326,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 400,000 shares to 732,696 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,718 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Cap Ltd Co invested in 669,147 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northeast Consultants has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,256 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 1,022 shares. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 115,709 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 5,407 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Company has 2.53 million shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. 2,044 are held by Prudential Plc. Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Marietta Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 2,910 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.61 million shares. 10,318 were accumulated by Crossvault Mgmt Limited Company. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 9,379 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 189 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tegna Inc by 34,476 shares to 62,767 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 29,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,849 shares, and cut its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).