Eaton Vance Management Holding in Cms Energy (CMS) Lowered by $3.86 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $5.04 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company's stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 695,346 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 70,254 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.34 million, down from 3.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 782,549 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capstone Financial Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,336 shares. Stralem And Company Incorporated holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 89,135 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 85,258 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Citadel holds 0.01% or 280,571 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 29,005 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 45,085 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 3,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.43% or 38.01M shares in its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank has 14,765 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 80,211 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 78,548 shares to 337,393 shares, valued at $192.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $141.89 million for 28.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.