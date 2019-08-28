Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $4.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $4.69 Million; Shares Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 76,017 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.15M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $230.64. About 549,784 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pega to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Howe & Rusling owns 217 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Co owns 700,975 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 97,168 shares stake. Cadian Cap Management Lp invested 5.51% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,090 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 14,912 shares. 325,160 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 26,387 shares. Herald Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 335,300 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 321 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Gam Holding Ag invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 6,914 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 75,959 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 1,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,702 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pennsylvania REIT -4.7% as Q2 misses, year outlook cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.