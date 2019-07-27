Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $13.53 Million; Park Presidio Capital Cut Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $9.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 329,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 880,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40 million, up from 550,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23,712 shares to 146,606 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 105 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zwj Counsel reported 423,964 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP reported 0.08% stake. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 18 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 102,159 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hl Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 100 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 324,248 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 58,506 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,349 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,425 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 55,715 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wendell David Assocs holds 26,750 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.55M shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8,720 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Delta Asset Limited Com Tn owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,645 shares. 119,578 were reported by Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 151,224 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 101,601 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 98,090 shares.

