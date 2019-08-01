Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding as Market Value Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 79,037 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 85,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Regal Beloit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 276,757 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 200,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.88M, up from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37 million shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14,571 shares to 21,140 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) by 856,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Chewy, 3M, Square & more – CNBC” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Reasons Why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) Is a Great Stock Pick – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Share Price Is Up 30% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $68.93 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,322 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt owns 314,309 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 450,058 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bbt Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 7,508 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 422 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 45,581 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 17,319 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 27,875 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 140,670 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 5,875 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co accumulated 2,954 shares. Barclays Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 4.29M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Management Incorporated holds 43,656 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc reported 79,127 shares. 121,119 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 54,102 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 7,450 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited accumulated 631 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 25,970 shares. 1.21M are held by Stifel Finance. Sun Life Financial holds 16,024 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 56,903 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,144 shares. Geode accumulated 17.62M shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 3,255 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Corp reported 471,229 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,581 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $1.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 74,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).