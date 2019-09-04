Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding by $483,200; Stock Value Rose; Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Holding by $342,070 as Shares Rose

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 56,159 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 57,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $361.12. About 154,527 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.61 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,866 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1,508 shares. 31,975 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Profund Limited Com stated it has 1,712 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 203,132 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 963 are held by Finemark National Bank. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.46% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma has invested 0.13% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0% or 730 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 308 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 61,562 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 915 shares stake.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 11,562 shares to 102,185 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61M for 32.71 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

