Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $431,032; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined While Bb&T Securities Decreased Its Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 5,879 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 2,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 53,771 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 56,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.77M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47,701 shares to 168,455 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 15,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,884 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,020 shares. Arosa Cap Management LP owns 1.37% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 50,000 shares. Cleararc has 4,084 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.09% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 1.22 million shares. 28,081 were reported by Martin Currie Ltd. Advisor Prns Ltd accumulated 3,161 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mariner holds 0% or 1,492 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,032 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 250,152 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company owns 101,708 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 403,160 are owned by Putnam Ltd Co. 6.55M are owned by Cap Invsts.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,600 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 236,706 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 50 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Trust owns 334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 30 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 3,967 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc invested in 0.16% or 3,561 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.76% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Da Davidson And holds 0.02% or 6,713 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 64,360 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.