Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed by $620,725 Its Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 620,311 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 27,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Creates New ‘Accelerator Unit’ to Drive Growth in Faster-Growing Spaces, Including Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 20/05/2018 – Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 670,336 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 477,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

