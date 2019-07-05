Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) as Share Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Raised Stake by $8.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 16,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,498 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, up from 169,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.67. About 92,140 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 6.14M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – In Letter, CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.58% or 8,380 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 82,971 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington-based Smead Inc has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Green Square Limited Liability stated it has 23,397 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Franklin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 1.44% or 412,360 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc owns 8,561 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 192,164 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 56,776 shares. Viking Fund Lc reported 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hengehold Management Lc holds 0.11% or 8,498 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,899 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 45,377 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. Boyle Joseph P sold 20,384 shares worth $2.16M. Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37 million worth of stock. Fogliato Franco sold $956,928 worth of stock or 8,893 shares. GEORGE EDWARD S sold $811,596 worth of stock.

