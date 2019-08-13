Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $8.66 Million; Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Intuit Com (INTU) Holding as Share Value Rose

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $277.59. About 178,470 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 28,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 196,140 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87 million, up from 167,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $377.04. About 236,745 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.28 million shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $96.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 24,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,432 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR had bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares to 61,869 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

