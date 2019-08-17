Eaton Vance Management Has Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $13.00 Million as Shares Rose; United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holding Maintained by Markston International Llc

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 200,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.88M, up from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monarch Mngmt Inc has 1.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,135 shares. Stillwater Advsr Llc has invested 2.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sfmg Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,955 shares. Farmers Trust Commerce holds 8,094 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com has 138,050 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corporation stated it has 175,835 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc reported 15,284 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Company reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Naples Global Ltd reported 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati holds 0.11% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.62% or 17,361 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares to 236,042 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,883 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 179,073 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt Co. De Burlo Group stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sterling Capital Llc invested 0.68% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com reported 749,989 shares stake. Logan Management accumulated 4,000 shares. Parsec Fincl Management has 121,886 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kingfisher Cap Limited Com holds 0.14% or 3,269 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 10,930 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 8,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gideon Advisors has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Midwest Bank Trust Division reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Scotia Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 122,436 shares.