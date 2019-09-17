Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $5.88 Million as Share Price Declined; Rgm Capital Boosted Comscore (SCOR) Stake by $1.22 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 243,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.38M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 16.81% or $0.3799 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8801. About 591,290 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 30,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 590,351 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.77M, down from 620,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 495,559 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 139,400 shares to 511,384 shares, valued at $96.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 133,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,410 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45,203 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $461.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.06M for 19.67 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.